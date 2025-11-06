Sweden may help finance Gripen aircraft deal for Ukraine - Media

Sweden and Ukraine are making progress on financing a major deal that could include Kyiv's purchase of up to 150 Gripen E fighter jets. Stockholm could finance part of the deal through military aid. This was stated to Reuters by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, as reported by UNN.

Details

Financing is moving forward, and we are working closely with the Ukrainian side. We can consider export credits, frozen Russian assets, and our aid program to Ukraine, which amounts to 40 billion kronor next year and 40 billion in 2027. - said Jonson.

He noted that Ukraine's ability to finance the aircraft from its budget after the war would be a central part of the deal, but there are other ways.

Also, according to him, Sweden has presented the agreement to the so-called coalition of the willing, a group of 16 European countries that intend to help finance Ukraine's war against Russia, and that some of them may be willing to help finance the aircraft.

Perhaps countries that have subcomponents of the Gripen system will have additional incentives to finance the deal. - Jonson noted.

Addition

The publication reminds that in October, Sweden signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Ukraine on air defense, which includes the possibility of exporting fourth-generation fighter jets, which would be Sweden's largest aircraft order to date.

Ukraine may purchase up to 150 Gripen E aircraft from Sweden: Zelenskyy signed a letter of intent on cooperation

The value of the potential deal was not disclosed, but manufacturer Saab sold four Gripen aircraft to Thailand in the third quarter for 5.3 billion Swedish kronor ($563 million), raising questions about Ukraine's ability to finance the purchase.

Recall

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson considers it possible to start supplying JAS 39 Gripen fighters in the E modification to Ukraine within three years, as the country has only just begun to deploy production.