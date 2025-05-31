Sweden is preparing enhanced surveillance of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea

The Swedish government plans to strengthen control over the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea. This was reported by UNN reports with reference to Sweden Herald.

The government intends to strengthen control over foreign vessels in the Baltic Sea. From July 1, the Coast Guard and the Swedish Maritime Administration will be able to collect insurance information from vessels that not only enter the port, but also simply pass through Swedish territorial waters or the economic zone - the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Justice, enhanced control is an important component of the work against the so-called shadow fleet, which consists of vessels that are often old, have a vague ownership structure and have no insurance, and are used to circumvent sanctions, such as restrictions on oil prices.

We believe that this will have both a deterrent effect on vessels that are part of the Russian shadow fleet and provide a basis for taking other measures, such as sanctions against more vessels. - said Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer to Swedish radio Ekot.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that this underscores Sweden's clear presence in the Baltic Sea, which in itself has a deterrent effect.

This also provides Sweden and our allies with important information about vessels that can be used as a basis for sanctions against more vessels in the shadow fleet. - said Kristersson.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia transported more than 60% of its seaborne oil exports last year thanks to a "shadow fleet" of tankers.

