Sweden’s Centre Party has agreed to join the coalition government of incumbent Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, paving the way to overcoming the political uncertainty that has persisted since the September elections. This was reported by Swedish public broadcaster SVT, writes UNN.

Details

At a meeting of the Centre Party’s governing body on November 29, the decision to join the government and support Kristersson’s candidacy was approved by 36 votes to 23.

Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist welcomed the voting results, saying that the chosen government configuration would make it possible to implement the party’s policies most effectively and would bring the greatest benefit to Sweden.

On Monday, November 30, the Swedish parliament will vote on Kristersson’s candidacy. If approved, he plans to form a government comprising four centre-right political forces – the Moderate Party, the Centre Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

Sweden still faces the threat of snap elections

If parliament does not approve Kristersson’s candidacy, a fourth and final vote on appointing a prime minister will take place by Christmas. If it fails, the country will have to hold snap parliamentary elections.

Kristersson’s right-wing bloc lost its majority in the September elections. However, the speaker of parliament tasked him with trying to form a new government after the left-centre opposition parties failed to agree on a division of power.

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