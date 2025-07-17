$41.810.01
Svyrydenko's government composition approved by relevant committee - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 434 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power Organization supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission regarding the new composition of the government. The entire list of 13 ministers has been approved, and now the decision rests with the Rada's vote.

Svyrydenko's government composition approved by relevant committee - MP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the new composition of the government, as reported by the parliamentary corps, writes UNN.

The Committee on State Building supported the submission of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the new composition of the government. "For" - "16", abstained - "3". Now it's up to the Rada to vote.

- wrote MP Oleksandr Kachura on Telegram.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak clarified, "the committee on state building approved the entire list of 13 ministers."

A submission for the appointment of a new government has been made to the Rada17.07.25, 13:25

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
