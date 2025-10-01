Svyrydenko urged the European Commission to accelerate the preparation of technical documents for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko called on the European Commission to accelerate the preparation of technical documents to move forward on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Svyrydenko announced this after a meeting with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Yesterday, we completed the screening of legislation – the fastest in EU history. The first cluster is ready for opening, and our task is to use the three months of the Danish presidency of the EU Council as effectively as possible to open all clusters this year. During the meeting, I called on the European Commission to accelerate the preparation of technical documents to move even more dynamically. - Svyrydenko reported.

The Prime Minister thanked the partners for their financial support.

In 2025, Ukraine has already received €16.5 billion from the EU. And today, within the framework of the ERA program, we received another €4 billion and expect an additional €4.1 billion under this program by the end of the year. This inflow allows more domestic funds to be directed to defense and social needs. Especially in conditions where the financial challenges of 2026 remain high. - Svyrydenko noted.

In addition, the Prime Minister added that Ukraine supports Ursula von der Leyen's initiative on a Reparations Loan based on frozen Russian assets. The aggressor must pay, and the mechanism must be flexible – with the possibility of directing funds to defense, social spending, and the country's reconstruction.

We also focused on discussing reforms. Ukraine is implementing changes even in the most difficult conditions: the independence of anti-corruption bodies, the transparency of institutions, and new rules for business. I count on the continued support of deputies for government initiatives to open the way to EU membership. - Svyrydenko summarized.

On August 8, Ukraine and the European Commission began screening Ukrainian legislation under the last negotiating chapter in the agriculture cluster.