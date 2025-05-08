$41.440.02
Svyrydenko: US believes that the agreement on minerals is one of the elements of the security architecture

Kyiv • UNN

3836 views

 • 3836 views

The American side believes that the agreement on minerals is an element of the security architecture, but not a replacement for guarantees. US investments in Ukraine are also an element of security.

Svyrydenko: US believes that the agreement on minerals is one of the elements of the security architecture

The American side believes that the agreement on minerals with Ukraine is one of the elements of a large security architecture that may exist, but in no way can one document replace security guarantees. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during a press conference on Thursday, reports UNN correspondent.

The American side itself believes that this document is one of the elements of a large security architecture that may exist. In no way can one document replace security guarantees... We believe that when Americans have a strategic interest in developing their own, joint business on the territory of Ukraine, this is also in a way an element of security architecture, but it is definitely not a substitute,

- Svyrydenko said.

Addition

Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund stipulates that Ukrainian subsoil remains Ukrainian and is not transferred to the ownership of the United States.  

First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev stated that the United States may contribute its share to the Reconstruction Investment Fund with military assistance or funds. Both mechanisms are being considered by the Americans.

Context

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of a Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is called an agreement on mineral resources. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles.

On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
United States
Ukraine
