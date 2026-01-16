Svyrydenko reveals tasks of new Minister of Defense Fedorov regarding the situation with TCC

The new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, against the backdrop of the issue of "busification" of the TCC, has the task of increasing the motivation of the military - through the introduction of contract service and other tools, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced during the question hour to the government in parliament, UNN writes.

One of the tasks facing Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense is to increase the motivation of the military through the introduction of contract service and other tools. Therefore, I believe that he has taken this into work, and we, of course, all understand what a negative effect this has on conscription in general, so of course we are working on this, but this is not such a simple task in the conditions of a full-scale invasion.