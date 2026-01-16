Svyrydenko reveals tasks of new Minister of Defense Fedorov regarding the situation with TCC

$43.180.08
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answer
05:32 AM • 11968 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 17312 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 28560 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 33767 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 70088 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 80265 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39554 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 35197 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 54764 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support Tehran
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacks
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian Samara
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 70079 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 66636 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Svyrydenko reveals tasks of new Minister of Defense Fedorov regarding the situation with TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Mykhailo Fedorov, as Minister of Defense, has the task of increasing the motivation of military personnel. This will be achieved through the introduction of contract service and other tools.

Svyrydenko reveals tasks of new Minister of Defense Fedorov regarding the situation with TCC

The new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, against the backdrop of the issue of "busification" of the TCC, has the task of increasing the motivation of the military - through the introduction of contract service and other tools, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced during the question hour to the government in parliament, UNN writes.

One of the tasks facing Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense is to increase the motivation of the military through the introduction of contract service and other tools. Therefore, I believe that he has taken this into work, and we, of course, all understand what a negative effect this has on conscription in general, so of course we are working on this, but this is not such a simple task in the conditions of a full-scale invasion.

- Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko answered MP Heorhiy Mazurashu's question regarding the "busification" of the TCC and that it is necessary to increase the motivation of the military, and not to chase people.

"It's impossible to ignore the problem of TCCs" - Fedorov14.01.26, 12:49 • 4038 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov