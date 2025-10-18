Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko

Vadym Davydenko

In Ireland, a Somali national has been taken into custody on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko at a refugee center. This is reported by the publication RTE, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 17-year-old accused appeared before the Dublin District Court on Saturday, October 18. His name is not being disclosed because he is a minor.

A social worker and a court-appointed guardian were present at the hearing.

Detective Sergeant Mark Quill said the teenager did not respond when Garda Shane Roche read him the charges through an interpreter at Clontarf Garda Station. - the publication writes.

The court decided to send the suspect into custody at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Dublin. The suspect's lawyer said that her client would receive immediate psychiatric and medical care at the detention center.

The accused will appear before the Children's Court on October 21. His lawyer requested that he be present in person, not via video link.

Recall

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent incident involving a knife or cold weapon in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds, but his life is not in danger.

