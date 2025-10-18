$41.640.00
48.520.00
09:14 PM • 684 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
08:45 PM • 3632 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 18606 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 33040 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 26089 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 44487 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 67029 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 46176 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 48480 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36572 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
Tags
Authors
Salary increases for teachers and military personnel: proposals for the 2026 Budget officially submitted to the RadaOctober 18, 11:34 AM • 6302 views
Trump's stance after meeting with Zelensky surprised some European partners - mediaOctober 18, 11:39 AM • 11549 views
Tusk after Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump: Europe's solidarity with Ukraine is more important today than ever beforeOctober 18, 12:02 PM • 8488 views
Alaska Storm: Damage so extensive many evacuees won't return home for monthsVideoOctober 18, 12:15 PM • 10840 views
Two Ukrainian defenders were held in slavery for years in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region: they were recently returned from captivity.PhotoOctober 18, 12:19 PM • 12167 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 89854 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 113067 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 138126 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 102992 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 127795 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 23752 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 37840 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 43619 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 71541 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 118465 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3644 views

A Somali national has been arrested in Ireland on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko. The underage accused will appear before the Children's Court on October 21.

Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Vadym Davydenko

In Ireland, a Somali national has been taken into custody on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko at a refugee center. This is reported by the publication RTE, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 17-year-old accused appeared before the Dublin District Court on Saturday, October 18. His name is not being disclosed because he is a minor.

A social worker and a court-appointed guardian were present at the hearing.

Detective Sergeant Mark Quill said the teenager did not respond when Garda Shane Roche read him the charges through an interpreter at Clontarf Garda Station.

- the publication writes.

The court decided to send the suspect into custody at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Dublin. The suspect's lawyer said that her client would receive immediate psychiatric and medical care at the detention center.

The accused will appear before the Children's Court on October 21. His lawyer requested that he be present in person, not via video link.

Recall

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent incident involving a knife or cold weapon in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds, but his life is not in danger.

Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home19.09.25, 21:12 • 17543 views

Vita Zelenetska

