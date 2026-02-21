$43.270.03
February 20, 07:44 PM • 13544 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 24578 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 20608 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 26157 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 25560 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 22419 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 25513 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 46656 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15575 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21639 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Sumy hit by enemy KAB, two children among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

During the night, Sumy was attacked by a guided aerial bomb, injuring three people, including two children. Two residential buildings were destroyed and ten were damaged.

Sumy hit by enemy KAB, two children among the injured

Sumy was hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb overnight, injuring three people, including two children, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and the National Police in Sumy Oblast reported on Saturday, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

Today, around 4 AM, Russian troops launched an air strike on one of the private sectors of the city of Sumy.

- the police reported.

As Hryhorov clarified, the enemy attacked with a guided aerial bomb.

According to available information, three people were injured, including two children aged 5 and 17, as well as an 87-year-old woman who was hospitalized.

- the police stated.

According to Hryhorov, the children received medical assistance on the spot.

"Private residential buildings in the Kovpakivskyi district were destroyed and damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated on social media.

The police clarified that as a result of the explosion, two residential buildings were completely destroyed, and at least 10 neighboring households were damaged. A civilian car was also destroyed and a gas pipe was damaged.

Russia attacked Odesa and the region, there is damage to energy infrastructure and casualties21.02.26, 08:36 • 1080 views

Julia Shramko

