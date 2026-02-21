Sumy hit by enemy KAB, two children among the injured

Sumy was hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb overnight, injuring three people, including two children, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and the National Police in Sumy Oblast reported on Saturday, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

Today, around 4 AM, Russian troops launched an air strike on one of the private sectors of the city of Sumy. - the police reported.

As Hryhorov clarified, the enemy attacked with a guided aerial bomb.

According to available information, three people were injured, including two children aged 5 and 17, as well as an 87-year-old woman who was hospitalized. - the police stated.

According to Hryhorov, the children received medical assistance on the spot.

"Private residential buildings in the Kovpakivskyi district were destroyed and damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated on social media.

The police clarified that as a result of the explosion, two residential buildings were completely destroyed, and at least 10 neighboring households were damaged. A civilian car was also destroyed and a gas pipe was damaged.

