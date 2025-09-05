$41.350.02
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko

In Zakarpattia, a student planned an attack on a school. The police prevented the crime by seizing cold weapons.

Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko

In Zakarpattia, a 15-year-old student planned to commit an attack with a cold weapon at school. He was detained when he tried to enter the school with a knife in his backpack. At the same time, the boy was broadcasting live on one of the streaming platforms. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

"A 15-year-old student planned an attack with a cold weapon. He was detained at the moment he tried to enter the school with a knife in his backpack. At that time, the boy was already broadcasting live on one of the streaming platforms," Klymenko wrote.

According to him, operational information about the preparation of the crime was obtained in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of Great Britain.

"The teenager wrote about his intentions on one of the social networks," Klymenko added.

He stated that the regional police acted comprehensively, without losing a minute:

 • cyber police analyzed all available data;

 • criminal police conducted operational measures;

 • enhanced security was deployed near the educational institution.

"As a result, the attack was prevented, children and teachers are safe.

The necessary investigative actions are currently underway. According to preliminary data, he planned to attack students and broadcast it on social networks.

I thank all involved police units of Zakarpattia for their professionalism and coordinated actions that save lives.  Safety in schools is our priority," Klymenko reported.

Addition

In a Rivne lyceum, a teenager wounded a classmate with a knife: a case has been opened.

In the new academic year, educational security officers will appear in 3000 Ukrainian schools.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ihor Klymenko