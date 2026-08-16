Strike on Kyiv: one person injured, debris fell and fires broke out in two districts

As of 03:35 on Sunday, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the enemy strike on Kyiv. UNN reports this, citing a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

"Services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, the enemy attack caused debris to fall and fires to break out in non-residential premises at two addresses.

Several cars are ablaze near one of the premises. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out on the grounds of non-residential buildings. Emergency services are working at the sites - Klitschko said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv-based public channels report that a book market is on fire near the "Pochaina" metro station.

Recall

Kyiv was attacked from the air by the enemy during the night into Sunday, August 16. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the capital came under a ballistic missile attack. A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district.

In Kyiv, the entrance to a medical facility was damaged in a drone attack, the mayor says