Strike in Velykyi Burluk: a woman's body was pulled out of the rubble

On the morning of February 15, while clearing the rubble of a Russian strike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region the day before, rescuers pulled the corpse of a 74-year-old woman from the rubble of a destroyed house. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of now, the death toll has increased to three. Five more people were injured.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On February 14, at about 16:15 , the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. One of the enemy shells hit a two-story apartment building. The second hit a private residential neighborhood. According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired with S-300 missiles.

Russia attacks Velykyi Burluk with S-300 missiles: residential buildings hit, people are under the rubble