Strike in Velykyi Burluk: a woman's body was pulled out of the rubble

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101344 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127984 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129349 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169013 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275031 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177749 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243858 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106173 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101079 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82041 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78671 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91026 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243852 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240482 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127971 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103498 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103658 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119974 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120396 views
Actual
Strike in Velykyi Burluk: a woman's body was pulled out of the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30845 views

Rescuers pulled the body of a 74-year-old woman from the rubble of a destroyed house after a Russian attack on Velykyi Burluk.

On the morning of February 15, while clearing the rubble of a Russian strike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region the day before, rescuers pulled the corpse of a 74-year-old woman from the rubble of a destroyed house. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of now, the death toll has increased to three. Five more people were injured.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On February 14, at about 16:15 , the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. One of the enemy shells hit a two-story apartment building. The second hit a private residential neighborhood. According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired with S-300 missiles.

Russia attacks Velykyi Burluk with S-300 missiles: residential buildings hit, people are under the rubble14.02.24, 18:12 • 21640 views

Lilia Podolyak

War
kharkivKharkiv

