Strategic importance: a spokesman for the Kharkiv regional military unit explains the importance of liberating the territory near Liptsy
Kyiv • UNN
The spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Military Command explained the importance of maintaining defense in the Liptsi area to protect Kharkiv from the Russian offensive. The GUR and other units conducted a successful operation to liberate a forest area near Liptsi.
If the Ukrainian military is holding the line in the Liptsy area, then the Russians cannot move further and develop their aggressive intentions towards Kharkiv. This was stated by the spokesman of the OTU "Kharkiv" Yevhen Romanov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Romanov explained the importance of liberating the territory near the village of Liptsiv.
This is an important direction, the Kharkiv direction. If we hold the defense in the Liptsi area, then the enemy cannot advance further and develop its aggressive intentions towards Kharkiv
Addendum
On October 16, the DIU reported that the DIU's Artan, Kraken, and International Legion active action units conducted a comprehensive successful operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv region.
On October 18, it was reported that the soldiers of the Brotherhood unit as part of the Timur Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, with the support of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liberated and cleared the village of Kruhlyakivka, Kupiansk district, from Russian occupants. The successful mission creates the conditions for further ousting the Russians from the north of Kharkiv region.
On October 24, National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk reported that the Defense Forces had managed to stabilize a section of the frontline in the north of Kharkiv region .