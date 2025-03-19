Stranded astronauts on the ISS returned to Earth with the Crew-9 crew on a SpaceX capsule
Kyiv • UNN
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of Florida.
The NASA SpaceX Crew-9 crew successfully returned to Earth on a SpaceX capsule, two astronauts completed the mission after 9 months on the ISS, UNN writes with reference to NASA.
Details
"The NASA SpaceX Crew-9 crew completed the agency's ninth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday, safely landing in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, in the American Gulf," NASA said.
NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, returned to Earth at 5:57 p.m. EDT. Teams aboard SpaceX rescue ships retrieved the spacecraft and its crew. After returning to shore, the crew was scheduled to fly to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and reunite with their families.
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth after nine months in space, completing a mission that was only supposed to last eight days.
The two had been on the ISS since June after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they were testing on its first crewed flight experienced engine problems and was deemed unfit to return to Earth.
The White House issued a statement after the crew returned.
"Promise made, promise kept: President Trump vowed to rescue astronauts who were stuck in space for nine months. Today, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX and NASA, they have safely landed in the American Gulf," the White House said in X.