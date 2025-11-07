Storing medicines during power outages: what you need to know

During power outages, proper storage of medicines becomes especially important. To maintain the effectiveness and safety of medicines, it is worth observing temperature regimes, using thermal containers, and checking home medicine cabinet supplies in advance. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

Storing medicines may require additional measures due to prolonged power outages. We advise on how to ensure proper and safe storage of medicines. - the message says.

How to store medicines at home

Review your home medicine cabinet: check the expiration dates indicated on the packaging and the storage conditions in the instructions for medicines:

if the regime is not specified — store medicines at a temperature of +15°C to +25°C;

if the drug needs to be stored in a dry, cool place, the temperature in such a storage should be from +8°C to +15°C, and the humidity — up to 60%;

if the medicine requires a temperature regime from +2°C to +8°C, store it in the general compartment of the refrigerator.

Prepare additional equipment for proper storage of medicines that require a temperature regime from +2°C to +8°C (for example, insulin) during power outages:

use cooler bags or thermal containers with cold packs — they will help maintain the desired temperature for up to 10 hours;

do not allow contact of preparations with frozen plates - medicines should not freeze;

do not freeze medicines: this can destroy or inactivate the active substance and/or make the preparation dangerous or ineffective;

monitor the outage schedule and refreeze cold packs in time.

How medicines are stored in pharmacies and hospitals during blackouts

Medical facilities and pharmacies have backup power sources — generators or battery systems that support the operation of refrigeration equipment. In addition, such institutions have approved standard operating procedures for continuously maintaining the temperature regime for storing medical preparations during emergency outages.

Prepare in advance, check your supplies, find out about outage schedules, and store medicines correctly — this guarantees their effectiveness and safety. - added the Ministry of Health.

