Storing medicines during power outages: what you need to know

ukenru
11:23 AM • 24 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10752 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 15068 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 20809 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 21654 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 26788 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 27585 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32247 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 65518 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 58123 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 13771 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 18372 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 17707 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 11938 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 13941 views
Publications
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10734 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 15040 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 20792 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 65506 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 38968 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Meghan Markle
Andriy Odarchenko
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 412 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 4114 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 14106 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 7324 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 12080 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Gold
The Guardian

Storing medicines during power outages: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The Ministry of Health has provided recommendations for storing medicines during power outages. It is important to observe temperature regimes, use thermal containers, and check your first aid kit supplies in advance.

Storing medicines during power outages: what you need to know

During power outages, proper storage of medicines becomes especially important. To maintain the effectiveness and safety of medicines, it is worth observing temperature regimes, using thermal containers, and checking home medicine cabinet supplies in advance. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

Storing medicines may require additional measures due to prolonged power outages. We advise on how to ensure proper and safe storage of medicines.

- the message says.

How to store medicines at home

Review your home medicine cabinet: check the expiration dates indicated on the packaging and the storage conditions in the instructions for medicines:

  • if the regime is not specified — store medicines at a temperature of +15°C to +25°C;
    • if the drug needs to be stored in a dry, cool place, the temperature in such a storage should be from +8°C to +15°C, and the humidity — up to 60%;
      • if the medicine requires a temperature regime from +2°C to +8°C, store it in the general compartment of the refrigerator.

        Prepare additional equipment for proper storage of medicines that require a temperature regime from +2°C to +8°C (for example, insulin) during power outages:

        • use cooler bags or thermal containers with cold packs — they will help maintain the desired temperature for up to 10 hours;
          • do not allow contact of preparations with frozen plates - medicines should not freeze;
            • do not freeze medicines: this can destroy or inactivate the active substance and/or make the preparation dangerous or ineffective;
              • monitor the outage schedule and refreeze cold packs in time.

                How medicines are stored in pharmacies and hospitals during blackouts

                Medical facilities and pharmacies have backup power sources — generators or battery systems that support the operation of refrigeration equipment. In addition, such institutions have approved standard operating procedures for continuously maintaining the temperature regime for storing medical preparations during emergency outages.

                Prepare in advance, check your supplies, find out about outage schedules, and store medicines correctly — this guarantees their effectiveness and safety.

                - added the Ministry of Health.

                Opioid nalbuphine added to list of restricted drugs - Ministry of Health07.11.25, 12:41 • 768 views

                Olga Rozgon

                SocietyHealth
                Electricity outage schedules
                Energy
                Power outage
                Blackout
                Pharmacy
                Electricity