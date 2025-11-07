Opioid nalbuphine added to list of restricted drugs - Ministry of Health

ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords"
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation
GTA VI release postponed again
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Meghan Markle
Andriy Odarchenko
Oksen Lisovyi
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
GTA VI release postponed again
The Guardian

Opioid nalbuphine added to list of restricted drugs - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has added nalbuphine to Table II of List No. 1 of narcotic drugs, strengthening state control over its circulation. Patients will continue to receive the drug according to medical indications and with an electronic prescription.

Opioid nalbuphine added to list of restricted drugs - Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, control over the circulation of nalbuphine has been strengthened by adding it to the list of drugs with restricted circulation, while patients will continue to receive the drug according to medical indications and an e-prescription, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that adds nalbuphine to Table II of List No. 1 of narcotic drugs and plants whose circulation is restricted. This, as noted by the Ministry of Health, will strengthen state control over the circulation of the prescription drug by responsible bodies, including possible sales without a prescription. At the same time, patients who previously received nalbuphine by electronic prescription will still be able to receive the drug in appropriate pharmacies by doctor's prescription.

"The adoption of the resolution is another step in streamlining control over the use of narcotic analgesics and increasing patient safety. All prescriptions, as before, will be submitted in electronic form, and pharmacies will be able to dispense the drug on legal grounds," the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health noted that in 2023, nalbuphine was reclassified as a drug dispensed by electronic prescription. The consumption of nalbuphine drugs in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Health, significantly decreased after their sale by electronic prescription was introduced in June – according to the analytical system "PharmXplorer" from Proxima Research. A fourfold decrease was recorded: from 201 thousand packages in June to 47 thousand in August.

For reference

Drugs with nalbuphine, as reported by the Ministry of Health, are potent opioid analgesics that can cause addiction, and their use requires adherence to special recommendations.

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Pharmacy
Ukraine