Opioid nalbuphine added to list of restricted drugs - Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, control over the circulation of nalbuphine has been strengthened by adding it to the list of drugs with restricted circulation, while patients will continue to receive the drug according to medical indications and an e-prescription, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that adds nalbuphine to Table II of List No. 1 of narcotic drugs and plants whose circulation is restricted. This, as noted by the Ministry of Health, will strengthen state control over the circulation of the prescription drug by responsible bodies, including possible sales without a prescription. At the same time, patients who previously received nalbuphine by electronic prescription will still be able to receive the drug in appropriate pharmacies by doctor's prescription.

"The adoption of the resolution is another step in streamlining control over the use of narcotic analgesics and increasing patient safety. All prescriptions, as before, will be submitted in electronic form, and pharmacies will be able to dispense the drug on legal grounds," the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health noted that in 2023, nalbuphine was reclassified as a drug dispensed by electronic prescription. The consumption of nalbuphine drugs in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Health, significantly decreased after their sale by electronic prescription was introduced in June – according to the analytical system "PharmXplorer" from Proxima Research. A fourfold decrease was recorded: from 201 thousand packages in June to 47 thousand in August.

For reference

Drugs with nalbuphine, as reported by the Ministry of Health, are potent opioid analgesics that can cause addiction, and their use requires adherence to special recommendations.