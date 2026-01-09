Stopping all Centrenergo TPPs: CPD refutes information

$42.990.27
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 10457 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 11097 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 47460 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 52906 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 41492 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 55318 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 31922 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20584 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16820 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and firesJanuary 8, 10:36 PM • 6972 views
US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reactsJanuary 8, 11:01 PM • 15845 views
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districtsJanuary 8, 11:26 PM • 24111 views
Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured risingJanuary 9, 12:18 AM • 10482 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT03:02 AM • 9810 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 29546 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 47488 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 33694 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 55330 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 83643 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 44121 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 47488 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 70351 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 89222 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 130375 views
Stopping all Centrenergo TPPs: CPD refutes information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Fake messages are circulating online about the complete shutdown of all Centrenergo TPP generation after a massive strike. This information is false, the message is dated November 8, 2025.

Stopping all Centrenergo TPPs: CPD refutes information

Fake reports are circulating online about the alleged complete shutdown of all "Centrenergo" TPP generation after a massive strike. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

A message appeared on social media, citing "Centrenergo," stating that due to a massive strike on thermal power plants, "all electricity generation was stopped."

In reality, this information is false. The message circulating online is dated November 8, 2025. Trust only verified sources of information

- the post says.

Recall

Emergency power outages have been introduced on the left bank of Kyiv after a massive Russian attack. Energy workers are working to restore light and heat, with critical infrastructure being the priority.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
Heating
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Centrenergo
Kyiv