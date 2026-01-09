Stopping all Centrenergo TPPs: CPD refutes information

Fake reports are circulating online about the alleged complete shutdown of all "Centrenergo" TPP generation after a massive strike. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

A message appeared on social media, citing "Centrenergo," stating that due to a massive strike on thermal power plants, "all electricity generation was stopped."

In reality, this information is false. The message circulating online is dated November 8, 2025. Trust only verified sources of information - the post says.

Recall

Emergency power outages have been introduced on the left bank of Kyiv after a massive Russian attack. Energy workers are working to restore light and heat, with critical infrastructure being the priority.