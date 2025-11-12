$42.010.06
Stole food for the military: cafeteria manager and her subordinates earned millions from food schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

The head of a military unit's cafeteria in Kyiv Oblast organized a scheme to embezzle food intended for servicemen, causing damages of over UAH 3 million. She involved the cafeteria instructor and a unit driver in the scheme, who face up to 15 years in prison.

Stole food for the military: cafeteria manager and her subordinates earned millions from food schemes

The head of the canteen of one of the military units in Kyiv region was exposed for a criminal scheme. The woman organized the systematic theft of products intended for feeding servicemen.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the SBI.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the head of the canteen organized a scheme according to which only a part of the products was used when preparing meals for the military, and the rest was accumulated for further sale. She involved the canteen instructor and the unit driver in the scheme.

They transported the stolen goods by official car to the points of sale. During searches of the suspects, more than 600 kg of meat, 80 kg of fish, 60 kg of sausage, 110 kg of cheese, 12 kg of butter and other products worth about UAH 160,000 were seized.

The scheme has been operating since at least January 2025. During this time, they caused damages of at least UAH 3 million.

The head of the canteen, the instructor, and the driver were detained on the spot. It was established that due to the theft of products, the quality of food in the unit deteriorated, numerous complaints were received from servicemen, which negatively affected the morale of the personnel.

All three detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — theft of military property committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law. They face imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.

Currently, the suspects have been remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of almost UAH 1 million per person.

SBI investigators are also checking the possible involvement of other officials of the military unit, including its commander, and are establishing additional episodes of the crime.

Recall

In Lviv region, schemes of embezzlement of budget funds were exposed. The amount of damage is UAH 51 million. 18 people received suspicions for enrichment, abuse of office, and negligence.

Earlier, special prosecutors exposed new illegal schemes in the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". Law enforcement officers found more than a dozen offenses in a week: from document forgery and illegal logging to arson and timber smuggling. The state lost at least UAH 32.8 million.

Lilia Podolyak

