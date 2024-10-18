Steps to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies were identified: Syrskyi held a meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with the leadership to strengthen air defense. Specific steps have been identified to improve the protection of Ukrainian skies, introduce innovations and cover critical infrastructure.
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strengthen air defense and increase its effectiveness - they identified specific steps to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies, UNN reports.
Syrskyi heard reports from the acting Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commanders of the Air Defense Forces, Army Aviation of the Land Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, and the Chief of the Main Directorate of Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff.
"We have identified specific steps to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies. The heads of the areas received tasks with clear deadlines for the implementation of the relevant measures," said Syrsky.
According to him, special attention was paid to the introduction of innovations and developments in the Ukrainian defense sector.
Thus, the air command authorities have begun to actively introduce automation systems, which will significantly increase the efficiency of destroying the air enemy.
In addition, according to Syrsky, the Air Force continues to equip with modern electronic warfare systems. This will increase the reliability of protection of facilities that are being covered from air strikes.
"A separate topic is the use of interceptor drones as a substitute for anti-aircraft missiles in the fight against UAVs. We are definitely a leader in this area and continue to improve this air defense subsystem. My sincere gratitude goes to everyone who implements the relevant solutions, assists, trains and produces drones that intercept enemy UAVs. I am grateful to the Ukrainian soldiers who guard our airspace around the clock!" added Syrskyi.
Another key task is to provide air cover for critical infrastructure facilities.
"The head of the department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on the enemy's capabilities to launch missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure of our country and forecast its further actions in the airspace.
With the participation of the Director of the Department of Critical Infrastructure Protection of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, we analyzed in detail the implementation of plans for the protection of critical infrastructure facilities and clarified the procedure for further joint actions for the winter period," the Chief of the Armed Forces summarized.
