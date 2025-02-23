Stefanchuk: Ukraine is actively working on cluster preparation for EU accession

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, emphasized the importance of Ukraine's work within the clusters in the negotiations on accession to the European Union. This is the result of active legislative work, which has enabled Ukraine to start official negotiations with the EU.

He said this during his speech at the forum “Ukraine. The year 2025”, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

This year, we have adopted a huge number of legislative acts, and the result of such active work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine was, first of all, that Ukraine was able to open negotiations. Ukraine has already started its work in preparation for the clusters - said Stefanchuk.

He emphasized that all branches of government - the president, parliament and government - are working together to ensure Ukraine's European integration as soon as possible.

We work actively as a parliament in terms of being members of negotiating groups for certain clusters. For the first time in the seven waves of the European Union's enlargement, the parliament is included as a negotiator. And this undoubtedly simplifies the further passage of these legislative acts in the parliamentary hall, because parliamentary representatives are members of negotiating groups and they already clearly formulate the requirements of the Ukrainian parliament to certain legislative acts - said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

69% of Ukrainians support joining the EU, which is 14% more than in February 2022. Support is highest among young people and residents of the western and central regions.

Peskov said that joining the EU is a sovereign right of Ukraineand Russia will not prevent it.

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details