Stefanchuk spoke with US House Speaker Johnson and invited him to Kyiv

The Head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, held a substantive telephone conversation with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. The discussion focused on strengthening sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, as reported by UNN.

I thanked him for his consistent support of Ukraine and emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. We separately discussed ways to deter the aggressor. - Stefanchuk reported.

According to him, there is an agreement to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, which is an important component of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA.

I invited my colleague to visit Kyiv personally, and we also agreed to meet at the G7 Parliamentary Summit in Canada in September. Our partnership is strengthening, and joint decisions are bringing peace and security to Europe and the world. - Stefanchuk added.

