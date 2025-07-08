$41.800.06
Zelenskyy held a conversation with Stefanchuk: they discussed the ratification of the agreement on the Special Tribunal, unblocking the law on multiple citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 402 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. They discussed the ratification of the agreement on the Special Tribunal, unblocking the law on multiple citizenship, and Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with Stefanchuk: they discussed the ratification of the agreement on the Special Tribunal, unblocking the law on multiple citizenship

The President of Ukraine held a conversation with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk. During the conversation, the President emphasized the need to ratify the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, unblock the law on multiple citizenship, and Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today I spoke with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – it is necessary to ratify the agreement on the establishment of a tribunal regarding Russian aggression, also unblock the signing of the law on multiple citizenship, and formalize Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on mines. I am grateful to all people's deputies of Ukraine who support these and other necessary decisions, and it is important to vote on them in the near future

- said Zelenskyy. 

Addition 

In June, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety the law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine. Subsequently, a resolution was submitted to parliament to cancel the decision of the Verkhovna Rada on the adoption of the law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

The resolution states that the adoption of the bill occurred in violation of the requirements of the Verkhovna Rada Regulations, in particular, Part 1 of Article 117, which provides that a bill prepared for the second reading, the conclusion of the main committee, and other accompanying documents thereto shall be provided to people's deputies no later than ten days before the day of consideration of this bill.

However, the specified documents regarding the version of the bill that was put to a vote were provided to the people's deputies of Ukraine only on June 13, i.e., 5 days before the consideration of the bill at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. As a result, the people's deputies of Ukraine were deprived of the opportunity to properly study and prepare for the consideration of the bill, which could have resulted in the failure to take into account a number of amendments to this bill

- states the draft resolution.

The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety 18.06.25, 11:06 • 160414 views

 Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the documents necessary for the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Now the Verkhovna Rada must process and submit the necessary legislative changes for consideration by parliament.

 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the prohibition of anti-personnel mines. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
