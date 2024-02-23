Stefanchuk discusses Formula for Peace and bilateral cooperation with Knesset Speaker
He discussed with the Speaker of the Knesset Israel's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula and the strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.
Details
Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk held a videoconference with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.
During the conversation, the speakers discussed Israel's participation in consultations on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Ruslan Stefanchuk also thanked Israel for its humanitarian support and emphasized that Ukraine supports the people of Israel, recognizing their full right to self-defense and protection.
According to information, Ruslan Stefanchuk plans to visit Israel in the near future.
