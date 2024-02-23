Stefanchuk discusses Formula for Peace and bilateral cooperation with Knesset Speaker

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42373 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166215 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98253 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341656 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205791 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240103 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253681 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159805 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372617 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91702 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341717 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279029 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 196 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29152 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44443 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35735 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101634 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Stefanchuk discusses Formula for Peace and bilateral cooperation with Knesset Speaker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34475 views

Speakers of the Ukrainian and Israeli parliaments discussed Israel's role in the implementation of the Peace Formula and strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Stefanchuk discusses Formula for Peace and bilateral cooperation with Knesset Speaker

He discussed with the Speaker of the Knesset Israel's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula and the strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

Details

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk held a videoconference with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

During the conversation, the speakers discussed Israel's participation in consultations on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Ruslan Stefanchuk also thanked Israel for its humanitarian support and emphasized that Ukraine supports the people of Israel, recognizing their full right to self-defense and protection.

Add

According to information, Ruslan Stefanchuk plans to visit Israel in the near future.

Stefanchuk discussed the Peace Formula with the Vice President of the Bundestag13.02.24, 20:00 • 25300 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundestag
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87