State Space Agency employee received 15 years for cooperation with the FSB

Thanks to the evidence base of the Security Service, an FSB agent who spied for the enemy in the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

Counterintelligence and SBU investigators detained him this spring during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

According to the case materials, the Russian agent turned out to be an SSAU official, whom the Russian special service remotely recruited in 2024. For this, the FSB involved his wife, who lives in Rostov-on-Don and cooperates with the occupiers - the report says.

As the investigation established, the enemy was interested in secret information to which the agent had access, in particular in the field of satellite images and the location of strategic enterprises.

Among other things, the FSB tried to obtain intelligence information about the dislocation of factories that produce navigation systems and high-precision weapons for the defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the traitor was also supposed to transfer current locations of military warehouses to the occupiers.

According to the case materials, the defendant agreed to work for the FSB in exchange for money. In addition, the official planned to leave for Russia after retiring in the summer of 2025 - the SBU said.

During searches, the agent's phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.

According to the materials of the counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, the court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

