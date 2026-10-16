Starlink restrictions hindered the downing of Russian drones: Zelenskyy reported whether communications had been restored

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine have still not been lifted. He said this during a press conference on October 16, UNN reports.

Details

The president emphasized that the drop in internet speed became an unexpected problem for the Defense Forces and affected the effectiveness of countering jet-powered "Shaheds."

We do not use Starlink to carry out attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was an unpleasant surprise, because we use Starlink to operate interceptors. Due to the reduced speed, we were unable to shoot down the jet-powered "Shaheds." Starlink’s operating speed is gradually returning, but it has still not been fully restored - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the head of state said that Ukraine is working with international partners to expand satellite communications capabilities. In particular, relevant negotiations are being held with a number of countries, including France.

We are not talking about replacing Starlink. We are working with some countries, including France, to have an additional capability - the president noted.

Earlier

Earlier, it became known that the order to restrict Starlink for Ukraine had nevertheless come from the White House.