Starlink in Ukraine shuts down above 161 km/h — Zelenskyy

In Ukraine, Starlink switches off after reaching a speed of approximately 161 km/h, while in EU countries the system operated while moving at speeds exceeding 180 km/h. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

Starlink is very important for us. For communications across our country, at the front, and for civilians. Second, we assist with and use Starlink for drones so that it is possible to deliver food and water to our soldiers at combat positions. This is very important in places where a serviceman or one piece of equipment or another cannot get through. In places where there is isolation due to the enemy’s control of the drones. And today, this capability simply does not exist. Second, we use some of our interceptor drones with Starlinks to intercept fast enemy Shaheds with jet engines. Certainly, and thank God, thanks to our air defenses, our engineers, and partner systems, we also use not only interceptor drones against Shaheds, but also aviation, missiles, and other air defenses, etc. But once again, in order to intercept a high-speed jet-powered drone, a Shahed, and other jet-powered drones, our interceptors do not work today because there is a speed limitation - Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

Therefore, in order to determine the reason for the restrictions, Ukraine conducted a test in European Union countries.

What is the current speed limitation on Starlinks? Well, approximately this: today, the maximum speed is 161 km/h. After that (according to what I saw and heard in the reports), Starlink switches off completely, and we lose the drone. That is, the speed is insufficient, and we lose the drone. What did we do? To understand whether these are indeed technical problems at SpaceX, or whether this is some kind of operation or agreement to restrict us, disconnect us, and prevent us from defending and protecting our people, both at the front and civilians, we sent a couple of vehicles with Starlinks to EU countries, and they drove at speeds of over 180 km/h where this was possible, and Starlink worked. We have the relevant records and the relevant evidence. The conclusion is as follows: the restrictions are in effect, the restrictions are in effect on the territory of Ukraine, and the restrictions are not in effect on the territory of EU countries. In other words, this is a planned operation - Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

Let us recall

Earlier, the media reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly agreed to a 100-day pause in strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure in exchange for an expansion of Starlink. Patriot missiles are also reportedly under consideration.