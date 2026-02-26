Star of cult TV series barely gets out of bed: what's happening with Christina Applegate

Renowned actress Christina Applegate, 54, known to audiences for her roles in the sitcom "Married... with Children" and the series "Dead to Me," has been battling multiple sclerosis for several years, diagnosed in 2021. The disease significantly affects her nervous system and forces the actress to spend a lot of time in bed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mirror.

According to the media, in her recent memoir "You've Got Sad Eyes," Christina candidly described the difficulties she faces daily.

My life is not wrapped in a bow. People's lives are sometimes truly terrible. I try to be as honest and open as possible. - the celebrity noted.

Despite the limitations due to her illness, the actress continues to share her experience, emphasizing the importance of frankness about living with a chronic disease. Of particular importance to Christina is her 15-year-old daughter Sadie, whom she has with her husband Martin LeNoble. The girl shared how much she cherishes the moments spent together.

This is the only time we can be alone. I tell myself, "Just get her there safely and come home so she can go to bed." And that's what I do. - the publication quotes the girl.

The artist notes that despite the difficulties, she strives to remain honest with the world and inspire other people who face similar problems.

