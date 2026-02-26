Star of cult TV series barely gets out of bed: what's happening with Christina Applegate

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
February 25, 07:42 PM • 11887 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 21531 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 20408 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 19131 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 17424 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15374 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 29477 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18647 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17893 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36160 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.4m/s
82%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 8094 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 8432 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy11:26 PM • 6838 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph12:27 AM • 9272 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 5948 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 29478 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36162 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 56831 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 66264 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 84435 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Geneva
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24521 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 28312 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 31661 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 34205 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 42276 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Tu-95

Star of cult TV series barely gets out of bed: what's happening with Christina Applegate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Actress Christina Applegate, who has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021, has frankly spoken about her daily struggles. She tries to be as honest and open as possible, inspiring others.

Star of cult TV series barely gets out of bed: what's happening with Christina Applegate

Renowned actress Christina Applegate, 54, known to audiences for her roles in the sitcom "Married... with Children" and the series "Dead to Me," has been battling multiple sclerosis for several years, diagnosed in 2021. The disease significantly affects her nervous system and forces the actress to spend a lot of time in bed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mirror.

Details

According to the media, in her recent memoir "You've Got Sad Eyes," Christina candidly described the difficulties she faces daily.

My life is not wrapped in a bow. People's lives are sometimes truly terrible. I try to be as honest and open as possible.

- the celebrity noted.

Despite the limitations due to her illness, the actress continues to share her experience, emphasizing the importance of frankness about living with a chronic disease. Of particular importance to Christina is her 15-year-old daughter Sadie, whom she has with her husband Martin LeNoble. The girl shared how much she cherishes the moments spent together.

This is the only time we can be alone. I tell myself, "Just get her there safely and come home so she can go to bed." And that's what I do.

- the publication quotes the girl.

The artist notes that despite the difficulties, she strives to remain honest with the world and inspire other people who face similar problems.

Recall

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia, has almost lost the ability to speak and read. His family confirms his stable condition, despite the progression of the disease.

Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicide25.02.26, 17:23 • 7114 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureHealth
Film
Series