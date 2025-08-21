"Stabilization measures" in the Dobropillia direction: Defense Forces have already cleared 6 settlements of the enemy

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
August 20, 03:55 PM • 23352 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 72130 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 42191 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 71508 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 242525 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 80723 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 75499 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70288 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 234251 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182505 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
75%
744mm
Popular news
Evasion of mobilization and illegal transportation of persons across the state border: the prosecutor's office notified 34 persons of suspicionAugust 20, 06:54 PM • 4634 views
128 battles took place on the front: the hottest spots are in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General StaffAugust 20, 07:31 PM • 4714 views
Drone attack: explosions heard in KyivAugust 20, 08:48 PM • 15306 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW12:59 AM • 12982 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk01:48 AM • 16574 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 35469 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 72112 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 71499 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 242516 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 234248 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Elbridge Colby
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 23813 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 21833 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 23464 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 52700 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 63388 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Pistol
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

"Stabilization measures" in the Dobropillia direction: Defense Forces have already cleared 6 settlements of the enemy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue stabilization measures in the Dobropillia direction. The enemy is suffering significant losses; 206 occupiers have been eliminated in three days.

"Stabilization measures" in the Dobropillia direction: Defense Forces have already cleared 6 settlements of the enemy

In the Dobropillia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out stabilization measures. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of active joint actions of units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Azov National Guard Corps, the enemy is suffering significant losses.

In the last three days alone, the irretrievable losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 206 people (1116 people in total since the beginning of the operation on August 4), sanitary losses – 73 people (412 in total), prisoner – 1 (38 in total)

- the report says.

Also, according to the General Staff, the enemy lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons - in particular, during the specified period, the following were destroyed and damaged:

  • 3 tanks (12 in total);
    • 3 armored combat vehicles (9);
      • 24 units of automotive and motor vehicles (124);
        • 12 guns (30);
          • 35 UAVs of various types (126).

            "During the operation, as a result of search and strike actions, the settlements of Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zolotyi Kolodyaz in Donetsk region were cleared of the enemy," the General Staff added.

            Recall

            The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council stated that the Russian foreign intelligence service is trying to convince the West of its ability to seize Donetsk region this year, but this is not true.

            We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff16.08.25, 15:47 • 154915 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            War in Ukraine
            Donetsk Oblast
            General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
            National Guard of Ukraine
            Security Service of Ukraine
            Armed Forces of Ukraine