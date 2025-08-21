In the Dobropillia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out stabilization measures. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of active joint actions of units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Azov National Guard Corps, the enemy is suffering significant losses.

In the last three days alone, the irretrievable losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 206 people (1116 people in total since the beginning of the operation on August 4), sanitary losses – 73 people (412 in total), prisoner – 1 (38 in total) - the report says.

Also, according to the General Staff, the enemy lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons - in particular, during the specified period, the following were destroyed and damaged:

3 tanks (12 in total);

3 armored combat vehicles (9);

24 units of automotive and motor vehicles (124);

12 guns (30);

35 UAVs of various types (126).

"During the operation, as a result of search and strike actions, the settlements of Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zolotyi Kolodyaz in Donetsk region were cleared of the enemy," the General Staff added.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council stated that the Russian foreign intelligence service is trying to convince the West of its ability to seize Donetsk region this year, but this is not true.

We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff