Special operation "Avengers II": Moldova and Ukraine detained recruiters for the Russian PMC "Wagner"

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
01:07 PM • 2252 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16181 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 16092 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 14820 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20889 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 16243 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 20731 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27791 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44796 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44993 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fourVideoOctober 30, 04:07 AM • 10554 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delaysOctober 30, 04:34 AM • 39753 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - UkrenergoOctober 30, 06:35 AM • 20991 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy08:17 AM • 18306 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24162 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 9372 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16162 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24252 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 98455 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 87612 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Kudryashov
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 31925 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 39398 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 63996 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 68145 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 49102 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Special operation "Avengers II": Moldova and Ukraine detained recruiters for the Russian PMC "Wagner"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

Moldovan and Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a group of recruiters for a Russian private military company: they turned out to be citizens of Ukraine and Moldova who participated in hostilities on the side of the Russians.

Special operation "Avengers II": Moldova and Ukraine detained recruiters for the Russian PMC "Wagner"

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, coordinated by Europol, have exposed a criminal group that was recruiting people into the Russian private military company "Wagner". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

This international special operation is called "Avengers II": it involved employees of the Main Investigation Department, the Department of Strategic Investigations and Criminal Investigation of the National Police of Ukraine, as well as units for combating organized crime and criminal prosecutions of the National Inspectorate of Investigations of the Main Police Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova - coordinated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Europol and its AP CIC project.

The special operation took place under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine jointly with the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases of the Republic of Moldova.

Through the joint efforts of Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers, 11 citizens of Ukraine who joined the Wagner PMC in 2022–2024 were identified. Citizens of Moldova who also joined the Russian PMC were also identified.

After detaining the suspects, law enforcement officers found and seized documents, computer equipment, mobile phones, and other information carriers containing evidence of recruitment, conditions of service in the Wagner PMC, and confirming participation in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of the Russian occupation forces.

The detained citizens of Ukraine were notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), one citizen of Moldova was notified of suspicion of mercenary activities (Part 4 of Article 447 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and 15 other citizens of Moldova were notified of suspicion of participation in armed conflicts as part of a PMC (Paragraph 1 of Article 141 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Moldova).

All detainees face a long prison sentence, up to life imprisonment.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Moldova is delaying the accreditation of the Russian ambassador in Chisinau due to behavior "that does not comply with diplomatic norms".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Europol
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova