Spanish TV channel RTVE asks to review the tele-voting system and the jury at Eurovision

RTVE wants to hold a debate "on the impact" of those who vote from home, in particular to "filter" the voting system for bots.

UNN reports with reference to Radiotelevisión Española and 20minutos.

RTVE (Spanish state television) has made a number of demands after the Eurovision-2025 contest. The Spanish broadcaster has called for a review of the results of the televoting regarding the adequacy of the televoting system.

RTVE also believes it is necessary to conduct an audit of the audience vote. The company has sent an official letter to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Details

The letter sent by RTVE to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the Eurovision Song Contest, calls for a number of measures to be taken. These include:

a «full review» of the jury voting system;

verification and qualitative transformation of the televoting system;

an independent audit of the results of the recent competition.

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

RTVE believes that the current war scenarios influenced the outcome of the televoting, which undermines the cultural nature of the competition. It notes that in the semi-final, the countries involved in the conflict, Israel and Ukraine, both won the public vote.

The competition must remain a space for cultural expression. Ensuring its independence from any interference is key to maintaining its institutional and public trust - said Corporation President José Pablo López, according to a letter published by RTVE on its website.

Reference

The initiative was announced by RTVE in a post on the X platform after Spain's Melody finished second to last and Israel won the televote despite a modest score of just 60 points from the competition's expert jury.

Earlier, several delegations, including Spain, expressed their "great concern about Israel's participation, the transparency, legitimacy and perceived integrity of the current electoral system".

To remind

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez demanded Israel's exclusion from Eurovision because of the war in Gaza, as was done with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.