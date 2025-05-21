Spanish TV channel RTVE asks to review the tele-voting system and the jury at Eurovision

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 162 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 11295 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 24859 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34798 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101735 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 74853 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 115995 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 221624 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 86756 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 188048 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
31%
747mm
Popular news

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

May 21, 02:49 AM • 45722 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 38785 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

07:01 AM • 57086 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 56845 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 16424 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101735 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 132109 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 221624 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 188048 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 251926 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 16621 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 57039 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 140958 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 104852 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 98838 views
Actual

Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

Spanish TV channel RTVE asks to review the tele-voting system and the jury at Eurovision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

Spanish TV channel RTVE demands to check the tele-voting, conduct an audit and review the Eurovision jury system. They are concerned about the impact of the war on the results of the competition.

Spanish TV channel RTVE asks to review the tele-voting system and the jury at Eurovision

RTVE wants to hold a debate "on the impact" of those who vote from home, in particular to "filter" the voting system for bots.

UNN reports with reference to Radiotelevisión Española and 20minutos.

RTVE (Spanish state television) has made a number of demands after the Eurovision-2025 contest. The Spanish broadcaster has called for a review of the results of the televoting regarding the adequacy of the televoting system.

RTVE also believes it is necessary to conduct an audit of the audience vote. The company has sent an official letter to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Details

The letter sent by RTVE to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the Eurovision Song Contest, calls for a number of measures to be taken. These include:

  • a «full review» of the jury voting system;
    • verification and qualitative transformation of the televoting system;
      • an independent audit of the results of the recent competition.

        Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten18.05.25, 02:01 • 60642 views

        RTVE believes that the current war scenarios influenced the outcome of the televoting, which undermines the cultural nature of the competition. It notes that in the semi-final, the countries involved in the conflict, Israel and Ukraine, both won the public vote.

        The competition must remain a space for cultural expression. Ensuring its independence from any interference is key to maintaining its institutional and public trust

        - said Corporation President José Pablo López, according to a letter published by RTVE on its website.

        Reference

        The initiative was announced by RTVE in a post on the X platform after Spain's Melody finished second to last and Israel won the televote despite a modest score of just 60 points from the competition's expert jury.

        Earlier, several delegations, including Spain, expressed their "great concern about Israel's participation, the transparency, legitimacy and perceived integrity of the current electoral system".

        To remind

        Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez demanded Israel's exclusion from Eurovision because of the war in Gaza, as was done with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        CultureNews of the World
        Pedro Sánchez
        Israel
        Spain
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.89
        Bitcoin
        $106,336.80
        S&P 500
        $5,921.91
        Tesla
        $345.63
        Газ TTF
        $37.56
        Золото
        $3,314.39
        Ethereum
        $2,531.15