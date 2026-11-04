Spain's Minister of Transport announced his resignation after a train disaster that killed 69 people

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente said he intends to resign following a large-scale railway disaster that claimed the lives of 69 people. Earlier, the official had refused to leave his post despite numerous calls to do so. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Tuesday, November 3, during a speech in parliament, Puente acknowledged that he could no longer continue serving as minister. At the same time, he did not specify exactly when he would submit his resignation.

The statement came after several days of criticism directed at the minister over the railway disaster that occurred on October 28 on the Madrid–Seville route.

What is known about the railway disaster

According to the data provided, a train operated by Renfe collided with a stationary train operated by Iryo. Sixty-nine people were killed in the accident.

Following the tragedy, representatives of various political forces called on Puente to take responsibility and leave office, but he initially refused to do so.

The resignation announcement came ahead of elections in Spain scheduled for November 29.

Railway disaster in Spain has already claimed the lives of 64 people