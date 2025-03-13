SpaceX canceled the flight of the team that was supposed to replace the astronauts on the International Space Station
SpaceX canceled the launch due to a problem on the launch pad. Astronauts Wilmore and Williams were delayed at the ISS due to technical problems with the Boeing Starliner.
SpaceX on Wednesday called off the launch of a manned spacecraft that was to deliver a team of four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace Americans Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, known as "those stuck in orbit," Reuters reports, UNN writes.
It is noted that the flight control center literally at the last minute banned the launch due to a problem found at the launch site. It is not yet known when the mission has been postponed.
Wilmore and Williams went to the ISS aboard the Boeing Starliner capsule last summer and were supposed to spend only up to eight days in space. But due to technical problems, they had to stay in orbit and wait until NASA, with the help of Elon Musk's company, replaced the station's personnel and freed up space on one of the capsules for the astronauts to return home.
