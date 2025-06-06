SpaceX begins decommissioning Dragon ships due to US President's statement - Musk

American billionaire Elon Musk announced the immediate decommissioning of SpaceX Dragon ships after Donald Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with his companies. This jeopardizes all NASA missions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Elon Musk's page on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

On Thursday, June 05, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX is immediately beginning to decommission all Dragon ships. This was a reaction to a public statement by Donald Trump, who promised to cancel all government contracts and subsidies related to Musk's companies.

"SpaceX is immediately beginning to decommission all Dragon ships," he wrote in response to Trump's statement that ending contracts with Musk would save "billions of dollars."

Recall

United States President Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This came after Musk left his top advisory post at the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk had gone mad and taken away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk responded that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad" and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk supported the idea of Trump's impeachment