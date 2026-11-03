Passport details of the president of South Korea leaked online - Seoul is investigating

South Korea is investigating a leak of President Lee Jae-myung’s passport details. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on November 3 that it was investigating the leak of personal information related to the president’s overseas trip in June and was taking steps to reissue passports for Lee, his wife and other affected officials.

The comments came after KBS reported on Monday that the passport details of 168 people, including Lee, his security guards and national security adviser Wi Sung-lac, had been posted on a paid website in early June.

The ministry said it was treating the case as a leak rather than a hacking incident and had asked the relevant agencies to investigate as soon as they became aware of it.

It is cooperating with the police and other authorities to determine how the information was disclosed, a spokesperson said at a briefing.

The ministry also said it was conducting technical checks of the computers and email accounts used in connection with Lee’s trip and had taken steps to remove the information from the website and prevent further disclosure.

KBS said it notified the presidential administration after discovering the information online.

According to KBS, the file was uploaded under the title "passenger list" several days before Lee’s June trip to Europe, which included visits to Belgium, Italy and France for the Group of Seven leaders’ summit.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said there was so far no evidence that the information had spread further.

Der Spiegel: Data of officials from the US National Security leaked to the network