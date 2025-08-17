$41.450.00
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 92140 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 61241 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 63538 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 57740 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 50424 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 245847 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213274 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167836 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 155036 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
South Korea topped the OECD construction mortality ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

South Korea's construction sector has been recognized as the most dangerous among OECD countries with a rate of 1.6 deaths per 10,000 workers. This is twice the OECD average.

South Korea topped the OECD construction mortality ranking

The construction sector in South Korea has been identified as the most dangerous among OECD countries: the fatality rate from accidents in the industry is 1.6 cases per 10,000 workers, which is twice the average, writes UNN with reference to Chosun Biz.

Details

According to a report by the Korea Institute of Construction Industry on the 17th, as of 2023, the fatality rate in construction was 1.59 per 10,000 workers.

This means that approximately 1.6 workers out of every 10,000 construction workers die from accidents each year

- emphasize the authors of the study.

After South Korea, the highest mortality rates were recorded in the following countries:

  • Canada (1.08);
    • France (0.97);
      • USA (0.96);
        • Italy (0.92);
          • Spain (0.72);
            • Japan (0.68);
              • Australia (0.34);
                • Germany (0.29);
                  • United Kingdom (0.24).

                    The average mortality rate for the top ten countries is 0.78, which is less than half of South Korea's figure.

                    Across all industries in South Korea, including construction, the mortality rate reaches 0.39 – approximately 1.6 times higher than the average for the best OECD countries (0.24), second only to Canada (0.50).

                    The report also notes that the construction industry in all countries is one of the most risky: the average mortality rate in construction across 10 countries (0.78) is 3.3 times higher than the rate across all industries (0.24).

                    Choi Su-yeong, a research fellow at the Korea Institute of Construction Industry, noted:

                    The construction industry has a high proportion of outdoor work, many elderly workers, and a complex process, which leads to many risk factors

                    - explained the representative of the Korea Institute of Construction Industry.

                    We need to improve individual safety management systems that match the characteristics of the industry and reduce disparities in safety levels through greater investment in safety compared to other industries

                    - he added.

                    Reference

                    The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) unites 38 countries.

                    Its members include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, USA, Turkey, Hungary, Finland, France, Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea, Japan. 

                    Ukrainian man dies at construction site in Germany, falling from six-meter height - Media11.08.25, 09:31 • 5295 views

                    Alona Utkina

                    News of the WorldReal Estate
