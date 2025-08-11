Ukrainian man dies at construction site in Germany, falling from six-meter height - Media

A Ukrainian who arrived from Latvia died at a construction site in Germany, Delfi.lv reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to German media, the tragic industrial accident occurred on Thursday evening during construction work in Ingolstadt (Bavaria): a 27-year-old man fell from a height of six meters along with a forklift.

The police are investigating the accident. To clarify the exact circumstances of the incident, a thorough inspection of the scene was carried out on Friday with the involvement of independent specialists.

According to law enforcement agencies, the Ukrainian, who lives in Latvia, worked for a subcontractor on the demolition of an old paint shop on Ettinger Strasse.

For reasons still unknown, the man backed into a fence and fell with his work equipment to the floor below.

According to the police, the Ukrainian suffered severe craniocerebral injuries. Paramedics pulled him out of the car and, after resuscitation measures, took him to the hospital, where he soon died.

