Ukrainian man dies at construction site in Germany, falling from six-meter height - Media

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15837 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 22139 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 31466 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 86700 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 164248 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 120398 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 290541 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 162324 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 356100 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 322109 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
83%
752mm
Popular news
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNSAugust 10, 10:39 PM • 13592 views
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 12829 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 10715 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 14602 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 7208 views
Publications
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15852 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 22162 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 356116 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 231914 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 322122 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Anthony Albanese
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 62749 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 164241 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 331166 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 235255 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 244328 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Ukrainian man dies at construction site in Germany, falling from six-meter height - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2452 views

A 27-year-old Ukrainian man, who arrived from Latvia, died at a construction site in Ingolstadt, Germany. The man fell from a height of six meters along with a forklift, sustaining severe injuries.

Ukrainian man dies at construction site in Germany, falling from six-meter height - Media

A Ukrainian who arrived from Latvia died at a construction site in Germany, Delfi.lv reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to German media, the tragic industrial accident occurred on Thursday evening during construction work in Ingolstadt (Bavaria): a 27-year-old man fell from a height of six meters along with a forklift.

The police are investigating the accident. To clarify the exact circumstances of the incident, a thorough inspection of the scene was carried out on Friday with the involvement of independent specialists.

According to law enforcement agencies, the Ukrainian, who lives in Latvia, worked for a subcontractor on the demolition of an old paint shop on Ettinger Strasse.

For reasons still unknown, the man backed into a fence and fell with his work equipment to the floor below.

According to the police, the Ukrainian suffered severe craniocerebral injuries. Paramedics pulled him out of the car and, after resuscitation measures, took him to the hospital, where he soon died.

In Germany, 18-year-old Ukrainian football player Oleksandr Shvorak tragically died02.04.25, 21:00 • 25502 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Latvia
Germany