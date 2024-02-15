Some SBU officers involved in surveillance of Bihus.Info were sent to the combat zone

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101047 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127469 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129024 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168798 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274632 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177689 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166985 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243535 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105889 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100747 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79850 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76518 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 88858 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228828 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240193 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119844 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120272 views
Some SBU officers involved in surveillance of Bihus.Info were sent to the combat zone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21107 views

Employees of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, involved in the surveillance of the Bihus.Info journalists, were sent to the combat zone

Some of the SBU officers involved in the surveillance of the Bihus.Info editorial board have been transferred to the combat zone, UNN reports, citing Bihus.Info .

"...we received a response from the SBU about the fate of the employees who were monitoring our editorial office. They informed us that the defendants in our investigation are already in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the statement said.

In addition, according to media reports, Andriy Ishchuk was elected acting head of the SZND.

AddendumAddendum

Investigators of the SBI's Main Investigation Department were instructed by the Prosecutor General to conduct pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings initiated at the request of a representative of the Bihus.info journalistic editorial office regarding the illegal installation and use of special technical means of covertly obtaining information in a countryside complex in Kyiv region (Part 1 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On February 5, Bihus.Info reported that its journalists had identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to monitor the editorial staff. The cameras were filming the team's vacation in a hotel complex in Kyiv region at the end of December 2023.

According to a journalistic investigation, these were employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Later, Roman Semenchenko, head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood, was fired for surveillance of the editorial office.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising