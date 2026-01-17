Somali President condemns Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sharply criticized Israel's decision to officially recognize Somaliland. He emphasized that this decision did not receive support either domestically or internationally. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The head of state stressed that the issue of Somalia's integrity is fundamental and cannot be a subject of bargaining. He called on representatives of the self-proclaimed region to direct negotiations with the central government.

The unity of Somalia is not negotiable. We are ready to compromise on anything but the unity of the country – said Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

International context

In December, Israel became the first state to recognize the sovereignty of Somaliland – a separatist region of strategic importance on the Red Sea coast. This step caused a negative reaction from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.

