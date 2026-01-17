Somali President condemns Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 12464 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 20144 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 19048 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 30506 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 40896 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 35712 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 51581 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28486 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43767 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36017 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians are trying to force a crossing of the Siversky Donets in the Sloviansk direction - Air Assault ForcesVideoJanuary 17, 11:18 AM • 4030 views
Man suspected of causing large-scale natural fire across hundreds of hectares in Kharkiv region due to cigarette buttPhotoJanuary 17, 11:29 AM • 3804 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 15654 views
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 4656 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine04:25 PM • 5994 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 20877 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 51575 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 29696 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 61325 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 91536 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Greenland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19322 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17218 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15546 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15113 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26704 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Somali President condemns Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud criticized Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland, emphasizing the unacceptability of violating Somalia's integrity. He called for direct negotiations with the central government.

Somali President condemns Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sharply criticized Israel's decision to officially recognize Somaliland. He emphasized that this decision did not receive support either domestically or internationally. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The head of state stressed that the issue of Somalia's integrity is fundamental and cannot be a subject of bargaining. He called on representatives of the self-proclaimed region to direct negotiations with the central government.

The unity of Somalia is not negotiable. We are ready to compromise on anything but the unity of the country

– said Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

International context

In December, Israel became the first state to recognize the sovereignty of Somaliland – a separatist region of strategic importance on the Red Sea coast. This step caused a negative reaction from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey. 

Israel becomes the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland's independence: Netanyahu signs historic declaration26.12.25, 20:03 • 6902 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Somalia
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Egypt