Sold weapons and ammunition for 64,000 hryvnias: a man was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In Dnipropetrovsk region, police, together with the SBU, detained a seller of weapons and ammunition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

The man was detained while selling an assault rifle, five magazines, about 150 cartridges, six grenades of various types, and detonators for them. He tried to sell this arsenal for 64,000 hryvnias.

The crime was documented on December 27 by investigators of police department No. 6 of the Kryvyi Rih district police department together with the SBU under the procedural guidance of the Kryvyi Rih specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the eastern region. - the post says.

The 32-year-old man was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to seven years.

