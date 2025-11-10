SOF struck the oil depot of FGKU "Gvardiyskyi" in temporarily occupied Crimea: impressive footage

Drones of the Special Operations Forces struck the oil depot of FGKU "Gvardeisky" in temporarily occupied Crimea, which is important for providing military facilities and transport of the enemy army, UNN reports with reference to the SOF.

On the night of November 10, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck the oil depot of FGKU "Gvardeisky" in the settlement of Karyerne, Saky district, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, Ukraine. - the message says.

SOF drones hit a pumping station on the territory of the oil depot.

FGKU "Gvardeisky" is an important element of the fuel and logistics system of the occupation authorities in Crimea. It is important for providing military facilities and transport of the enemy army, the SOF added.

