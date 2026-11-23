The Head of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, expressed doubts that investigators could have conducted a full-fledged interrogation in six minutes. It concerns the alleged interrogation of Major General Serhii Duka, which was conducted immediately after his detention on November 4, UNN writes.

In comments to journalists after a meeting of the TSC on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law, Oleksii Honcharenko said that the only information they had received from the anti-corruption bodies, following requests sent to them based on testimony provided to the commission by Duka, was a video of his first interrogation.

"As of now, we received from SAP (the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office — ed.) this morning a video of the first interrogation, which lasted, as I understand it, six minutes. The first and, at that point, only interrogation of General Duka. We have not yet had an opportunity to review it because it arrived literally an hour ago today. For now, this is all we have received from the anti-corruption bodies since the previous meeting," Honcharenko said.

According to him, a six-minute interrogation is ridiculous.

"Anyone who has ever been interrogated as a witness knows that filling in the passport details alone takes six minutes. It simply takes approximately six minutes," Honcharenko believes.

It should be added that the transcript of this interrogation appeared in the media a few days ago, and if this document is to be believed, Major General Duka was asked only one question during the interrogation.

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NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, and NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who had been invited to today's commission meeting, did not appear.

Klymenko cited an important international meeting as the reason, while regarding General Maliuk, the SBU reported that he was in a combat zone. At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau did not provide any information regarding the reasons for the absence of its representatives.

All these individuals were summoned to the commission meeting after SBU Major General Serhii Duka spoke at this TSC on November 18. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and SAP, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption bodies to be summoned to the TSC meeting.

“Independence does not mean a lack of accountability.” The heads of NABU and SAPO are being summoned again to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission — Honcharenko