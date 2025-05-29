Smokey Robinson files $500 million defamation lawsuit after rape accusation

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 2060 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14336 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 21017 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37247 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53369 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97119 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100318 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110503 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37248 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 130004 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207826 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218349 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222660 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8582 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18504 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80452 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140939 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79754 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Smokey Robinson files $500 million defamation lawsuit after rape accusation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Motown legend Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against women who have accused him of sexual harassment. The singer denies the allegations and claims it is blackmail.

Smokey Robinson files $500 million defamation lawsuit after rape accusation

Motown legend, American musician Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against four former housewives who accused the singer of sexual harassment. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California by the 85-year-old star and his wife, Francis, the women, who have declared themselves victims of violence, are accused of fabricating allegations of sexual assault as part of a "blackmail" lawsuit.

The Robinsons say the alleged victims, who filed their claim anonymously, went on family vacations with the couple and celebrated holidays together.

The singer, who is currently under criminal investigation in Los Angeles on sexual assault charges, has denied all allegations against him. And his lawyer said that those behind the charges are hunting for his money.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of rape, committed suicide26.04.25, 05:53 • 4025 views

Robinson's defense also filed a motion to dismiss the women's lawsuit, arguing that they should not have been granted anonymity.

The Robinsons did not abuse in contact with the plaintiffs, did not harm them and did not use them, as they stated in their claims. They treated the plaintiffs with extreme kindness and generosity

 – the counterclaim reads.

The women filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court on May 6 under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Film producer Weinstein's retrial begins as he made victims ‘feel small’24.04.25, 09:38 • 4043 views

Addition

In the 27-page lawsuit, the women claimed several incidents that they said dated back to 2006 and accused Robinson of forcing them into sexual relations.

Los Angeles County to pay $4 billion to settle over 6,800 sex abuse claims05.04.25, 18:07 • 14995 views

All four women of Latin American descent stated that they had not yet applied to the court because they feared losing their livelihoods, feared retaliation from their families, or experiencing inconvenience. Some of them are concerned that the accusations may affect their immigration status.

Russell Brand has been formally charged with rape and sexual assault04.04.25, 19:22 • 11200 views

The women are demanding at least $50 million in damages and a jury trial.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department then launched an investigation, which the 85-year-old singer said he welcomes, "because revealing the truth is a powerful thing."

Let us remind you

A scandal surrounding the relationship between pop singer Justin Bieber and rapper Diddy when Justin was 15 years old flared up on social media. However, sources close to Justin claim that there was no sexual relationship between them. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureCrimes and emergencies
California
Los Angeles
Brent
$65.17
Bitcoin
$108,527.30
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,306.41
Ethereum
$2,736.77