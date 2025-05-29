Smokey Robinson files $500 million defamation lawsuit after rape accusation

Motown legend, American musician Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against four former housewives who accused the singer of sexual harassment. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California by the 85-year-old star and his wife, Francis, the women, who have declared themselves victims of violence, are accused of fabricating allegations of sexual assault as part of a "blackmail" lawsuit.

The Robinsons say the alleged victims, who filed their claim anonymously, went on family vacations with the couple and celebrated holidays together.

The singer, who is currently under criminal investigation in Los Angeles on sexual assault charges, has denied all allegations against him. And his lawyer said that those behind the charges are hunting for his money.

Robinson's defense also filed a motion to dismiss the women's lawsuit, arguing that they should not have been granted anonymity.

The Robinsons did not abuse in contact with the plaintiffs, did not harm them and did not use them, as they stated in their claims. They treated the plaintiffs with extreme kindness and generosity – the counterclaim reads.

The women filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court on May 6 under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Addition

In the 27-page lawsuit, the women claimed several incidents that they said dated back to 2006 and accused Robinson of forcing them into sexual relations.

All four women of Latin American descent stated that they had not yet applied to the court because they feared losing their livelihoods, feared retaliation from their families, or experiencing inconvenience. Some of them are concerned that the accusations may affect their immigration status.

The women are demanding at least $50 million in damages and a jury trial.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department then launched an investigation, which the 85-year-old singer said he welcomes, "because revealing the truth is a powerful thing."

Let us remind you

