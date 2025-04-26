Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of rape, committed suicide

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 902 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 11293 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 21642 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 04:43 PM • 19876 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 32560 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 43501 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 52065 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 37910 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39992 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 83448 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
3m/s
87%
748 mm
Popular news

Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed in a closed ceremony: details

April 25, 06:30 PM • 6744 views

russia has always sought to destroy US leadership and economy - Zelensky

April 25, 06:38 PM • 5032 views

Ukraine has proposed a deal to purchase Patriot systems to defend against attacks

April 25, 07:04 PM • 6328 views

Trump allowed a meeting with Zelensky at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican

April 25, 08:19 PM • 5878 views

A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved

April 25, 10:19 PM • 3528 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

04:00 AM • 902 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 52065 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 83448 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 135854 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 299842 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 14080 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 51663 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 43507 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 50330 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 81218 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of rape, committed suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein's sex crimes, has died at the age of 41 in Australia. She accused Prince Andrew of rape and was key in the case against Epstein's accomplice.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of rape, committed suicide

American Virginia Giuffre - one of Jeffrey Epstein's most famous victims of sexual violence, who accused British Prince Andrew of rape, committed suicide. This is reported by NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to NBC News, 41-year-old Giuffre died in Nirgabby, Australia, where she had lived for several years.

She committed suicide, having been a victim of sexual violence and sex trafficking all her life

- said her family in a statement to NBC News.

Giuffre was one of the first to dare to bring charges against Epstein and his accomplices.

It is noted that she provided law enforcement with important information that contributed to the investigation and subsequent conviction of Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre also claimed that Epstein sold her to his influential friends, including Prince Andrew and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Addition

Epstein, a wealthy financier, committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, a former British socialite, was found guilty on five counts of sex trafficking in 2021 for her role in recruiting young girls to be abused by Epstein.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a federal lawsuit against Andrew, claiming that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. Andrew, who has stepped down from his duties as a working member of the royal family as the Epstein-related scandal surrounding him erupted, agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed sum in 2022. He denied having sex with her.

New scandal around Diddy: rapper accused of raping street performer11.02.25, 08:19 • 133992 views

Brunel, who headed several modeling agencies, was charged in December 2020 with sexual harassment and rape of at least one minor. He pleaded not guilty and committed suicide in his prison cell in February 2022.

A few months earlier, in June 2021, Giuffre testified against Brunel in a courtroom in Paris.

Giuffre moved to Australia with her husband before Epstein's arrest in 2019. The couple has three children.

Let us remind you

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was previously available.

Harvey Weinstein to stand trial again in New York on rape charges13.04.25, 19:08 • 5125 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
New York (state)
Australia
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,751.30
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,797.55