Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of rape, committed suicide

American Virginia Giuffre - one of Jeffrey Epstein's most famous victims of sexual violence, who accused British Prince Andrew of rape, committed suicide. This is reported by NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to NBC News, 41-year-old Giuffre died in Nirgabby, Australia, where she had lived for several years.

She committed suicide, having been a victim of sexual violence and sex trafficking all her life - said her family in a statement to NBC News.

Giuffre was one of the first to dare to bring charges against Epstein and his accomplices.

It is noted that she provided law enforcement with important information that contributed to the investigation and subsequent conviction of Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre also claimed that Epstein sold her to his influential friends, including Prince Andrew and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Addition

Epstein, a wealthy financier, committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, a former British socialite, was found guilty on five counts of sex trafficking in 2021 for her role in recruiting young girls to be abused by Epstein.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a federal lawsuit against Andrew, claiming that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. Andrew, who has stepped down from his duties as a working member of the royal family as the Epstein-related scandal surrounding him erupted, agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed sum in 2022. He denied having sex with her.

New scandal around Diddy: rapper accused of raping street performer

Brunel, who headed several modeling agencies, was charged in December 2020 with sexual harassment and rape of at least one minor. He pleaded not guilty and committed suicide in his prison cell in February 2022.

A few months earlier, in June 2021, Giuffre testified against Brunel in a courtroom in Paris.

Giuffre moved to Australia with her husband before Epstein's arrest in 2019. The couple has three children.

Let us remind you

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was previously available.

Harvey Weinstein to stand trial again in New York on rape charges