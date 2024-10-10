Smoke from the fire at the oil depot in occupied Feodosia reached the Sea of Azov

The column of smoke from the fire at the oil terminal in the seized Feodosia stretches for tens of kilometers, according to the Sentinel satellite, reports Radio Liberty, UNN.

An oil depot in annexed Feodosia continues to burn after UAV attacks. Russian Emergencies Ministry units are unable to localize the fire. Local residents confirm that there is a smell of burning and smoke everywhere in the neighborhood, Krym.Realii reports.

According to the Sentinel satellite, the smoke from the fire at the oil depot in the port of Feodosia extends over an area exceeding 20 kilometers. The smoke has reached the Sea of Azov, Radio Liberty reports.

The Russian-appointed head of Feodosia, Igor Tkachenko, said on October 10 that 1,137 people had been evacuated from the city's neighborhoods near the oil depot because of the fire.

Recall

The third day has passed: new footage of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia after the strike has appeared.

The fire area after the oil terminal in Feodosia was hit increased to 2.5 thousand square meters