The fire area after the oil terminal in Feodosia was hit increased to 2.5 thousand square meters

An oil port in the temporarily occupied Feodosia continues to burn after a successful attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The fire area has increased to 2.5 thousand square meters, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The oil loading port in Feodosia continues to burn. The fire area has increased to 2.5 thousand square meters. - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On October 7 , the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a successful attack on the offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used to supply the Russian army.