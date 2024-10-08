“It's burning down": Andryushchenko shares new footage of fire after hit in Feodosia

The fire after the destruction of an oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia in Crimea is still ongoing, Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Feodosia. The fire. The fire has not gone away. It's burning down," Andriushchenko said, sharing new footage from the scene.

Context

On October 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a successful strike on the offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products used to supply the Russian army.