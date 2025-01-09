ukenru
Actual
Slovakia threatens with veto power in the EU over gas transit shutdown

Slovakia threatens with veto power in the EU over gas transit shutdown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24304 views

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is considering vetoing EU decisions on Ukraine because of the suspension of Russian gas transit. The country may lose 1.5 billion euros due to the lack of transit.

Slovakia is weighing measures against Ukraine, including suspending aid or using its veto power in the EU over Ukraine, if no solution is found to stop the transit of Russian gas through the country, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday after talks with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Fico accused Kyiv of causing damage to Slovakia by not extending the gas transit agreement with Russia, the newspaper writes.

Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees due to gas transit shutdown02.01.25, 20:10 • 35585 views

"He threatened to cut off emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine in response, and on Thursday said the government could also suspend humanitarian aid or use its veto power in the European Union over Ukraine," the newspaper points out.

"If Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to further harm the interests of our country, we may consider using the veto power in the European Council over any measures in favor of Ukraine," Sky TG24 quoted Fico as saying.

Slovakia will continue to supply electricity to Ukraine despite Fico's threats04.01.25, 09:57 • 69023 views

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Fico said the government does not want to escalate tensions, but will consider measures if a solution is not found.

He reiterated that stopping transit through Ukraine would cost Slovakia 500 million euros in transit fees and 1 billion euros in higher gas prices.

Slovakia and the European Commission said they had agreed to set up a working group to assess the situation and determine what assistance the EU could provide.

Addendum

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stopped on the first day of the New Year, when the transit contract expired. 

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions including buying gas and taking ownership of it before it reaches Ukraine for transit.

But Fico said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended the chances of a deal at the EU summit in December, the newspaper noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

