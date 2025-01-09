Slovakia threatens with veto power in the EU over gas transit shutdown

Slovakia is weighing measures against Ukraine, including suspending aid or using its veto power in the EU over Ukraine, if no solution is found to stop the transit of Russian gas through the country, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday after talks with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Fico accused Kyiv of causing damage to Slovakia by not extending the gas transit agreement with Russia, the newspaper writes.

"He threatened to cut off emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine in response, and on Thursday said the government could also suspend humanitarian aid or use its veto power in the European Union over Ukraine," the newspaper points out.

"If Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to further harm the interests of our country, we may consider using the veto power in the European Council over any measures in favor of Ukraine," Sky TG24 quoted Fico as saying.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Fico said the government does not want to escalate tensions, but will consider measures if a solution is not found.

He reiterated that stopping transit through Ukraine would cost Slovakia 500 million euros in transit fees and 1 billion euros in higher gas prices.

Slovakia and the European Commission said they had agreed to set up a working group to assess the situation and determine what assistance the EU could provide.

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stopped on the first day of the New Year, when the transit contract expired.

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions including buying gas and taking ownership of it before it reaches Ukraine for transit.

But Fico said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended the chances of a deal at the EU summit in December, the newspaper noted.