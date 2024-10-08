ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Slovakia donates €4.5 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine from citizens

Slovakia donates €4.5 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine from citizens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10864 views

Slovaks raised €4.5 million in three weeks to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine. 122 tons of ammunition have been delivered, and another 500 thousand euros are planned to be spent on grenade launcher shells.

A batch of ammunition has arrived in Ukraine, for which Slovak citizens donated more than 4 million euros. UNN writes about this with reference to the Slovak portal Noviny.

Details

Slovakia has handed over a batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which was raised by Slovak citizens. The fundraiser for Ukraine was the most successful in the country's history: more than 70,000 Slovaks raised €4.5 million in three weeks.

Ukraine expects to launch joint production of engineering equipment with Slovakia07.10.24, 16:28 • 15847 views

The Slovaks used the funds raised to purchase artillery ammunition as part of the Czech initiative to purchase shells. Since the beginning of the year, following the Slovak government's announcement that it would join the Czech initiative, Slovak charitable organizations have been raising money for the purchase of ammunition, and it took up to five months to purchase it.

"We can say that it is 135 pallets, 122 tons of ammunition, and six trucks took them out," said Fedir Blashchak, the initiator of the ammunition collection for Ukraine.

According to him, Slovaks donated more per capita than Canada, Iceland and Slovenia. Of the funds raised, another 500 thousand euros remained, which the benefactors will invest in a contract for the purchase of grenade launcher shells. According to Fedir Blashchak, the grenades are to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Add

The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition has been joined by 15 countries, which have pledged to supply Ukraine with 500,000 155-mm shells by the end of 2024. The first batch of ammunition under the initiative has recently arrived - Ukraine has received 50,000 NATO-standard rounds.

Ukrainian and Czech companies agree to jointly produce 155 mm artillery ammunition04.10.24, 09:04 • 12746 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
islandiiaIceland
canadaCanada
sloveniiaSlovenia
czech-republicCzech Republic
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

