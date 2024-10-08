Slovakia donates €4.5 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine from citizens

A batch of ammunition has arrived in Ukraine, for which Slovak citizens donated more than 4 million euros. UNN writes about this with reference to the Slovak portal Noviny.

Slovakia has handed over a batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which was raised by Slovak citizens. The fundraiser for Ukraine was the most successful in the country's history: more than 70,000 Slovaks raised €4.5 million in three weeks.

The Slovaks used the funds raised to purchase artillery ammunition as part of the Czech initiative to purchase shells. Since the beginning of the year, following the Slovak government's announcement that it would join the Czech initiative, Slovak charitable organizations have been raising money for the purchase of ammunition, and it took up to five months to purchase it.

"We can say that it is 135 pallets, 122 tons of ammunition, and six trucks took them out," said Fedir Blashchak, the initiator of the ammunition collection for Ukraine.

According to him, Slovaks donated more per capita than Canada, Iceland and Slovenia. Of the funds raised, another 500 thousand euros remained, which the benefactors will invest in a contract for the purchase of grenade launcher shells. According to Fedir Blashchak, the grenades are to be delivered by the end of 2024.

The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition has been joined by 15 countries, which have pledged to supply Ukraine with 500,000 155-mm shells by the end of 2024. The first batch of ammunition under the initiative has recently arrived - Ukraine has received 50,000 NATO-standard rounds.

