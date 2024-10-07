Ukraine expects to launch joint production of engineering equipment with Slovakia with localization in Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are also looking forward to launching joint production of engineering equipment with localization in Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about Bozhena demining machines. Their maintenance and repair. Ukraine is also grateful for Slovakia's readiness to provide existing engineering and demining equipment. This will accelerate the clearing of Ukrainian lands from Russian mine debris, save thousands of lives and contribute to economic recovery - Shmyhal said.

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub aimed at using gas storage facilities, developing the Mukachevo interconnector, and cooperating in the nuclear industry.