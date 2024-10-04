Ukrainian and Czech companies agree to jointly produce 155 mm artillery ammunition

The Czechoslovak Group (CSG) will cooperate with Ukrainian arms manufacturer Ukrainian Armor to produce 155-millimeter artillery ammunition in Ukraine. The agreement was reached on October 2 during the International Defense Industry Forum (DFNC2) in Kyiv, UNN reports, citing the CSG press service.

Details

Production of 155mm artillery shells within the framework of cooperation between the companies will reportedly begin next year.

According to the agreement, CSG will provide the Ukrainian manufacturer with the necessary know-how and assistance to start producing 155mm artillery shells directly in Ukraine.

In 2025, 100,000 units of ammunition will be produced as part of the cooperation between CSG and Ukrainian Armor, and in 2026 the annual production volume will exceed 300,000 units.

The production of ammunition will take place in the Czech Republic and Ukraine in order to increase and accelerate production for the Ukrainian army and reduce the price of artillery shells. The production will cover several types of large-caliber ammunition.

