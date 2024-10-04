Ukrainian and Czech companies agree to jointly produce 155 mm artillery ammunition

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59041 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102544 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165543 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137046 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142678 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138855 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97076 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109149 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111247 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42403 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49851 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199573 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188536 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141555 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146282 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137725 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154632 views
Ukrainian and Czech companies agree to jointly produce 155 mm artillery ammunition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12747 views

The Czechoslovakian CSG Group will cooperate with Ukrainian Armor to produce 155-mm artillery ammunition in Ukraine. Production will begin next year, reaching 300,000 units in 2026.

The Czechoslovak Group (CSG) will cooperate with Ukrainian arms manufacturer Ukrainian Armor to produce 155-millimeter artillery ammunition in Ukraine. The agreement was reached on October 2 during the International Defense Industry Forum (DFNC2) in Kyiv, UNN reports, citing the CSG press service.

Details 

Production of 155mm artillery shells within the framework of  cooperation between the companies will reportedly begin next year.

According to the agreement, CSG will provide the Ukrainian manufacturer with the necessary know-how and assistance to start producing 155mm artillery shells directly in Ukraine. 

In 2025, 100,000 units of ammunition will be produced as part of the cooperation between CSG and Ukrainian Armor, and in 2026 the annual production volume will exceed 300,000 units. 

The production of ammunition will take place in the Czech Republic and Ukraine in order to increase and accelerate production for the Ukrainian army and reduce the price of artillery shells. The production will cover several types of large-caliber ammunition.

KNDS opens a subsidiary in Ukraine: plans to repair equipment of the Armed Forces and manufacture ammunition

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

